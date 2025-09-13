Top 5 habits that “kill” your Android smartphone — how to avoid them

Google Pixel smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Even top smartphones can quickly lose their lifespan due to careless use. Some of the most common habits of Android users shorten the life of their devices, but they can be avoided.

This was reported by ProstoMob.

Advertisement

Delaying system updates

When Android updates are postponed, the device continues running on an outdated version with vulnerabilities, poorer performance, and higher energy consumption. The solution is simple: regularly check Settings → System → Software Update and enable automatic updates so important fixes are installed without delay.

Infrequent reboots

If a smartphone is only restarted after major crashes, temporary files accumulate, freezes increase, and performance noticeably drops. The optimal practice is to reboot at least once a week: hold down the power button and select Restart.

Installing Apps from unverified sources

Downloading APKs from third-party websites or unofficial stores sharply increases the risk of malware, data leaks, and system instability. It’s safer to use Google Play and other official stores, checking ratings and reviews before installation.

Thoughtless App permissions

Automatically granting access to the camera, microphone, or location puts your privacy at risk, drains the battery faster, and opens the door to potential tracking. It’s better to evaluate each request: a flashlight app doesn’t need contacts, and a calculator doesn’t need the camera. You can conveniently review current permissions in Settings → Apps.

Ignoring power-saving modes

Without configured power-saving settings, a smartphone can quickly run out of battery and fail at a critical moment. Enable automatic activation at low charge in Settings → Battery → Power Saving so the system extends battery life when needed.

Following these simple rules can extend the lifespan of an Android smartphone by 1–2 years. The greatest impact comes from timely updates and careful app installation — these factors most often accelerate device "aging." It’s better to spend a few minutes on proper settings than thousands of hryvnias later on repairs or replacement.

Read more:

Can visiting a website infect your Android or iPhone

5 student-friendly laptops that balance price and performance

How to turn off hidden location tracking on iPhone and Android