This common habit literally drains your smartphone’s battery

A drained smartphone in hands. Photo: Pexels

A common mistake is constantly swiping apps away from multitasking in the hope of saving battery. Even Apple explains that this does not extend battery life and can sometimes make it worse.



Manually closing apps is usually unnecessary

Many iPhone owners forcibly close apps every day, believing it will make their phone last longer. However, Apple clearly states that there is usually no reason to close an app, except if it becomes unresponsive, and doing so does not save battery life.

When you switch to another app, the previous one enters a "suspended" state: it is inactive and does not use system resources. Forcibly closing it, on the other hand, makes it restart from scratch, which is slower and more energy-consuming.

To check what is actually draining your battery:

open Settings.

go to Battery.

The menu will show a list of apps ranked by their battery usage. If any high-consuming apps aren’t essential, you can delete them, or disable Background App Refresh for those apps—though keep in mind this may affect certain functions, such as email notifications.

Over time, lithium-ion batteries degrade: after many charge-discharge cycles, they hold less power. Go to Settings → Battery → Battery Health to see how much the maximum capacity has decreased. A normal benchmark is around 80% of the original capacity after roughly two years or about 500 full cycles. The only way to restore full performance is by replacing the battery.

