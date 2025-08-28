Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Samsung S26 Ultra — battery rumors confirmed

Samsung S26 Ultra — battery rumors confirmed

en
Publication time 28 August 2025 19:11
Galaxy S26 Ultra battery size revealed ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Photo: TechTalkTV

According to rumors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a large camera island. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its battery.

This was reported by GSMArena.

Certification confirms reduced battery size for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Some had hoped for a 10% increase in capacity from 5,000 mAh to 5,500 mAh, however, other rumors shot down this idea, and they were apparently correct. According to a new certification from China's Quality Certification Center, the S26 Ultra's battery has a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh.

This is identical to the S25 Ultra's battery, which has an advertised capacity of 5,000 mAh. Therefore, nothing will change in this regard, even though many Chinese brands will likely equip their flagship smartphones with 7,000-mAh batteries next year. However, Samsung doesn't seem interested in using Si/C technology, which makes higher capacities possible.

The only potential improvement to the S26 Ultra's battery and charging capabilities would be faster charging. At one point, there were rumors that it would reach 65W, which would be a first for Samsung. Currently, the highest it has gone is 45W.



Samsung phones receiving One UI 8 in September — full list

Galaxy Buds3 FE — affordable earbuds with premium features and AI

Android Samsung battery charging updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
