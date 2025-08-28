Galaxy S26 Ultra battery size revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Photo: TechTalkTV

According to rumors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a large camera island. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its battery.

This was reported by GSMArena.

Certification confirms reduced battery size for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Some had hoped for a 10% increase in capacity from 5,000 mAh to 5,500 mAh, however, other rumors shot down this idea, and they were apparently correct. According to a new certification from China's Quality Certification Center, the S26 Ultra's battery has a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh.

This is identical to the S25 Ultra's battery, which has an advertised capacity of 5,000 mAh. Therefore, nothing will change in this regard, even though many Chinese brands will likely equip their flagship smartphones with 7,000-mAh batteries next year. However, Samsung doesn't seem interested in using Si/C technology, which makes higher capacities possible.

The only potential improvement to the S26 Ultra's battery and charging capabilities would be faster charging. At one point, there were rumors that it would reach 65W, which would be a first for Samsung. Currently, the highest it has gone is 45W.

