Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored features: slim design, 200MP camera & 60W charging

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra continues the legacy of the Ultra series with a focus on refinement and meaningful upgrades. While maintaining familiar design principles, the device boasts advanced display technology, enhanced camera capabilities, and improved performance.

Galaxy S26 Ultra — rumored features

Sleek design

The Galaxy S26 Ultra maintains the iconic design of its predecessors, ensuring continuity for loyal users while incorporating subtle yet impactful changes. At just 7-8 mm thick, the device is slimmer than the S25 Ultra's 8.1 mm frame, making it more portable and comfortable to hold.

Innovative display technology

The 6.89-inch display with ultra-thin 1.2 mm bezels provide an almost uninterrupted, edge-to-edge viewing experience. Key innovations in the display include:

Anti-reflective glass;

Thin film encapsulation;

Flex Magic Pixel technology;

Depolarizer technology.

These advancements make the display a standout feature for users who demand sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and reliable performance in various lighting conditions.

Redefining camera

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s camera system meets the needs of casual users and photography enthusiasts alike. It introduces enhancements that elevate mobile photography to new heights.

200 MP Main Sensor: With an f/1.4 aperture, this sensor excels in low-light environments, capturing vibrant, detailed images with minimal noise.

12 MP Telephoto Lens: Offers 3x optical zoom and laser autofocus for sharp, precise shots from a distance.

Pro Visual Engine: Enhances image processing to deliver superior results in diverse lighting conditions.

4K slow-motion selfies: The front-facing camera supports 12 fps slow-motion video, adding a creative dimension to selfies and video content.

Enhanced charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra retains the 5,000 mAh battery capacity of its predecessor but introduces faster 60W charging. This improvement significantly reduces charging time, allowing users to quickly power up their devices and stay connected throughout the day.

