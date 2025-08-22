9 Samsung phones getting Android 16 in September — is yours included?

Updating to One UI 8 on a Samsung smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Samsung has significantly accelerated the development of One UI 8 this year compared to last. The beta version based on Android 16 initially appeared only for the Galaxy S25 series, and the program has recently expanded to other models.

Gizmochina writes about which devices will get access to the beta version of One UI 8.

Which devices will get One UI 8, and how to join the beta test

Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it was expanding the One UI 8 beta to more smartphones and tablets. The Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables, were quickly added to the update, with more devices set to join next month.

Among the smartphones scheduled for the beta in September are:

Galaxy S23;

Galaxy S23+;

Galaxy S23 Ultra;

Galaxy Z Fold 5;

Galaxy Z Flip 5;

Galaxy A55 5G;

Galaxy A54 5G;

Galaxy A36 5G;

Galaxy A35 5G.

It's not enough to have a device participating in the program — you also need to live in one of the supported countries: Korea, the U.S., the UK, or India. The rollout is done in waves, so even if the update has already started in another region, it may reach your phone later. It's worth checking periodically for the One UI 8 beta banner.

To install the One UI 8 beta on your Samsung:

Open the Samsung Members app (if not available, install it from the Galaxy Store);

Find the One UI 8 beta banner and tap it;

Follow the on-screen instructions to join the program;

Go to Settings — Software updates — Download and install;

Download the update and start the installation.

Beta builds may contain bugs and broken features, and some features may not be available. It is recommended to test such builds on additional devices. There is no easy way to revert to the stable version without wiping your data, so make a full backup before installing. Also, make sure you have enough free memory and at least 30% battery power.

