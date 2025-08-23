Delete these now: 5 harmful apps on all Samsung phones

Samsung smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung traditionally ships smartphones with a range of preinstalled apps, some of which take up space and memory unnecessarily. At least five proprietary apps are unlikely to be needed by most users and can be safely uninstalled or at least disabled.

Global Goals

Global Goals promotes sustainability and allows users to watch ads to raise funds for UN Sustainable Development Goals. While the concept is noble, not everyone needs a separate "charity" app on their device — for many, it’s an unnecessary program.

Samsung Free

This is a free content aggregator offering movies, series, live TV, news, and games. It partly overlaps with Samsung TV Plus (the app even includes a "Watch on TV Plus" button) and also features Read and Play tabs. Samsung Free is unnecessary for many users and is best removed during the initial setup.

Samsung TV Plus

A free, ad-supported service offering over 1,200 channels across 24 countries. It can be useful if you don’t subscribe to streaming platforms, but unlike Apple TV or Prime Video, Samsung does not produce its own content. If you don’t watch TV on your phone or already have Netflix, HBO Max, etc., it makes sense to remove this service.

Samsung Shop

The official Samsung store app lets users browse device offers, recommendations, and promotions. In practice, it often becomes a source of intrusive notifications that disrupt the One UI experience. All discounts can be checked on the website, so it’s more practical to remove the app and free up space.

Samsung Kids

The Kids Mode app provides a safe environment and teaches healthy digital habits. It’s useful if you have a child, but for others, it’s just a "heavy" app that can flood your device with notifications after tapping "Allow."

Finally, it’s worth reviewing other preinstalled apps: many Galaxy devices come with Microsoft services and social media apps like Facebook and Snapchat, as well as tools like Gaming Hub, which aren’t useful to everyone. Every extra app can be helpful to some users but a "resource hog" for others. After setting up your smartphone, it’s practical to go through the app list and uninstall or disable anything you don’t use.

