Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with iconic design and AI features

Samsung Electronics announced the release of the Galaxy Buds3 FE, the newest addition to the Galaxy Buds lineup. In line with Samsung’s commitment to making its audio innovations more accessible, the Galaxy Buds3 FE offer premium features at an affordable price.

Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds3 FE — features & release date

Improved sound

Samsung says the Buds3 FE have a larger speaker that delivers rich, powerful sound with deep bass and clear treble. Enhanced ANC reduces ambient noise for a more immersive listening experience. Crystal Clear Call technology uses an advanced machine learning model to isolate your voice, ensuring clear conversations, even in noisy environments. The microphone position is also optimized for voice pickup, facing toward the user’s mouth to improve the call experience.

AI features to expect

Additionally, the Buds3 FE's AI features and design ensure that queuing up the next playlist or translating a conversation is always just a word or long press away. With the command "Hey Google", the Buds3 FE can listen, understand, and respond without a screen or hands — just the user’s voice.

Users can also check their daily agenda or email without taking their phone out of their pocket or bag. For translation, users can employ the Buds3 FE alongside the Galaxy AI Interpreter app on their smartphone to listen to a lecture in a foreign language or engage in a conversation with someone who speaks another language.

Also, the specifications are as follows:

Color: Black, Gray;

Music time: Up to 6 hours / Total up to 24 hours (ANC on); Up to 8.5 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)*;

Talk time: Up to 4 hours / Total up to 18 hours (ANC on); Up to 4 hours / Total up to 18 hours (ANC off)*;

Compatibility: Android 11.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of memory.

Release date

The Galaxy Buds3 FE will be progressively available starting on September 5.

