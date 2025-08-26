How to choose the right iPhone charger — 5 essential tips

Apple iPhone smartphone charging. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone 16 comes without a charger, so the choice of charging accessory is up to the user. To protect the battery and maintain stable charging speed, it’s important to select a compatible and safe charger.

NV outlines the key guidelines for choosing the right iPhone charger.

Choose the right power and PD standard

The iPhone 16 works with USB-C and fast charging, so the adapter must support Power Delivery (PD). PD ensures fast and safe power delivery. Original Apple power adapters guarantee compatibility and operate within the specified power range (20/30 W and above).

Ensure the adapter has the appropriate port

To achieve the full charging speed with the standard iPhone 16 USB-C cable, the adapter must have a USB-C port. If you have an older adapter with USB-A, you will need an adapter, which often does not support fast charging.

Choose high-quality alternatives

In addition to official solutions, adapters from leading accessory brands (such as Baseus, Hoco, ArmorStandart) are suitable. Models based on GaN technology are more compact, more efficient, and generate less heat during prolonged use. The main thing is that they have PD and correspond to the stated power.

Use wireless charging wisely

The iPhone 16 supports MagSafe with up to 25W of power. For maximum performance, you need a compatible MagSafe pad of the appropriate generation and a power adapter of 30W or higher. Qi2 chargers are also compatible but slower, offering up to up to 15W. Keep in mind precise smartphone positioning and the possible increase in temperature during wireless charging: for daily use, wired charging remains faster and more reliable, while wireless charging is convenient at home or in the office.

Take care of your battery on the go and use protection

You can charge your iPhone 16 from the USB-C port of a laptop, monitor, or power bank, provided that it supports PD and you have a certified cable. iOS 18 offers charging management with a limit of 80–100%, which reduces wear during prolonged time at maximum charge. When purchasing an adapter, pay attention to certifications, reviews, and built-in protections against overvoltage, overheating, and short circuits.

