Apple foldable iPhone coming 2026 with 4 cameras and Touch ID

Foldable iPhone concept image showing the device open with multiple apps visible. Photo: MacRumors

Fresh information about Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone suggests the device will take the shape of a book-style handset, expanding into a large inner display once unfolded. Similar to Android foldables, the phone will combine portability with a tablet-like experience. It will also include Touch ID for authentication and rely on Apple’s in-house cellular modem for connectivity.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Apple’s foldable will be the thinnest iPhone yet, with production starting in early 2026

The hardware setup is expected to be ambitious: four cameras in total — a cover display lens, an internal selfie camera, and a dual-lens system on the back. One of the rear cameras will serve as the main high-resolution shooter, while the second is likely to be used for either ultra-wide or telephoto photography, though this detail has yet to be confirmed. When opened, the inner 8-inch screen will have its own front-facing camera, enabling video calls and selfies in the unfolded mode.

Apple plans to return Touch ID to its flagship foldable, placing a fingerprint sensor in the side button. The decision is reportedly tied to the extremely thin design. Analysts suggest the device will measure only about 9.5 mm when closed, with each half slimmer than 5 mm, leaving no room for Apple’s usual Face ID TrueDepth system.

Connectivity will rely on Apple’s own modem technology. Following the C1 modem that appeared in the iPhone 16e, the foldable will adopt the upcoming C2 modem, promising faster data speeds and eSIM-only support — just like the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model expected in 2025.

As Apple’s first entry into the foldable market, the device is projected to come with a premium price tag. Given that Android foldables already exceed $1,800, Apple’s version will almost certainly cost at least that much. Color options at launch will reportedly be limited to black and white. Suppliers are said to begin ramping up production early next year, ahead of a consumer launch in fall 2026.

Beyond the foldable, Apple also has plans to refresh its standard iPhone lineup. The iPhone 17 family, arriving in 2025, will resemble the current iPhone 16 from the front but introduce a redesigned rectangular rear camera module. The highlight will be the iPhone 17 Air — an impressively thin model designed to showcase Apple’s engineering advances. A year later, in 2027, the Pro series will reportedly get a complete redesign with an all-glass construction.

Read more:

iPhone 17 could mark the start of Apple’s portless future

Leaked iPhone 17 cases hint Apple is fixing past design problems

Buying the iPhone 17 in September? Think twice