iPhone 17 to be fully manufactured in India as Apple shifts production from China

For the first time, all iPhone 17 models will be produced in India, as Apple expands operations across five factories. The move aims to reduce the company’s reliance on China while preparing for next month’s U.S. launch.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

India emerges as a key iPhone 17 production hub

India is rapidly becoming a central hub for Apple’s smartphone manufacturing. Newly opened factories by Tata Group in Tamil Nadu and Foxconn near Bangalore airport are already contributing to the ramp-up. Tata’s facilities alone are expected to generate up to half of the nation’s iPhone output over the next two years, cementing the conglomerate’s position as a key Apple partner.

The country’s iPhone exports have surged in recent months. From April to July, shipments totaled $7.5 billion, nearly half of the $17 billion exported during the previous fiscal year. According to Canalys, India has now overtaken China as the largest source of smartphones shipped to the U.S.

The move also helps Apple navigate U.S. tariffs. CEO Tim Cook has pledged $600 billion in U.S. investments to maintain exemptions for India-made iPhones. Restrictions from China led Foxconn to replace hundreds of engineers with staff from Taiwan and Japan, increasing costs.

