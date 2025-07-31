Bright new iPhone 17 Pro color spotted in leak

The color palette of the iPhone 17 Pro line. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

With about six weeks to go until the new iPhones are unveiled, the rumors are heating up. Fresh mockup images from insider Sonny Dixon show possible shades of the iPhone 17 lineup, including a bright orange for the Pro version, though final colors may vary.

MacRumors writes about it.

Advertisement

What the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and base model color mockups show

The images show four iPhone 17 Pro color options: black, white, navy blue, and orange. The orange is a much brighter color than Apple typically chooses for its Pro models, and any differences may be due to the angle of the camera or lighting.

First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year — definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/M0gB6NSglI — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 29, 2025

Earlier leaks also suggested that this shade is closer to "copper", so the correspondence to the final color will become clear later. The dark blue has the expected look for the Pro, but also not as restrained as usual. At the same time, rumors of a gray variant and an "iridescent" white that changes color in the light are not reflected in these mockups.

The iPhone 17 Air model is shown in the mockups in black, white, gold, and light blue — a shade similar to the color of the MacBook Air. The base iPhone 17 is shown in black, white, blue, and purple, which looks pink in the photo. Previously, there were also reports of possible "steel gray", light blue, and purple, while the blue tones in the iPhone 17 and 17 Air are similar, but not identical.

It is worth remembering that mockups often accurately reproduce the design, but their colors do not always give a complete idea of ​​the appearance of the production device. Differences in lighting, gloss, and materials can significantly change the perception, and the final version usually looks better than in the leaks.

As a reminder, we wrote that, according to the latest leaks from Weibo, the new iPhone 17 Pro Max may receive the largest battery among all Apple smartphones — if these data are confirmed, this will be a record for the company.