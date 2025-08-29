Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to turn off hidden location tracking on iPhone and Android

How to turn off hidden location tracking on iPhone and Android

Publication time 29 August 2025 10:00
iPhone and Android track you more than you think — turn off hidden location tracking
Woman holds phone in hand. Photo: pexels

Smartphones track location not only through GPS, but cell towers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and background queries also work. There are specific steps for iPhone and Android to find hidden location logs and turn them off.

Fox News writes about it.

How to disable hidden location tracking

The menu options may vary slightly from model to model, but every phone has the necessary settings. 

Apple keeps a detailed log of the important places you visit. This helps with Maps suggestions but also keeps a history of your movements.

To find and clear it:

  • Open Settings — Privacy & Security — Geolocation Services;
  • scroll to System services — Geo-position notifications;
  • unlock Face ID or code, view the history;
  • click "Clear history" and, if you do not want further collection, turn off the switch;
  • return to the list of applications in Geolocation Services and set access to "Only when in use" or "Never" — not everyone needs constant access.

On Android, the history is called "Timeline" and is tied to your Google account, not to a specific device. If you don't turn it off, the history will move to a new phone.

To clear and disable it:

  • open Google Maps — click the profile icon — "Your timeline";
  • click the three dots — "Location and privacy settings";
  • in the "Location settings" block, turn off "Chronology". If necessary, select "Delete all timeline data";
  • check application permissions: Settings — Location — Application permissions;
  • change "Always allowed" to "Allowed only when in use" or "Deny" for apps that don't need constant access.

Even with logs turned off, your carrier knows where you are when your phone is connected to the network. To truly "disappear from the radar," turn off your device or put it in airplane mode.

