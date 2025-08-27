Xiaomi phones for gamers: best picks for Valorant in 2025

Photo: Esports.net

Xiaomi devices have become the go-to choice for mobile gamers seeking premium Valorant performance at an affordable price. The Chinese tech giant's impressive lineup ranges from the flagship Mi series to the budget-friendly Redmi devices.

Novyny.LIVE shares the best smartphones that are engineered to deliver smooth gameplay experiences, according to XiaomiTime.

Advertisement

Valorant compatible Xiaomi devices

Flagship Mi series

The Mi 5 and all subsequent generations boast exceptional Valorant performance thanks to their top-tier specifications. These devices feature premium Snapdragon processors and optimized gaming modes that maintain consistent frame rates during intense firefights.

Mi Mix

All Mi Mix series smartphones support Valorant gameplay and feature Xiaomi’s innovative, bezel-less design. Their unique form factor doesn’t compromise gaming performance and offers immersive visuals that are perfect for tactical shooters.

POCO

The POCO F1 and newer models offer exceptional value for competitive gamers. These devices pack flagship processors at midrange prices, making high-performance Valorant gaming accessible to budget-conscious enthusiasts.

The POCO X2 and subsequent releases uphold the gaming-first philosophy with enhanced cooling solutions and dedicated gaming triggers that provide superior control and precision.

Best performance

K Series

The Redmi K20 and its newer variants provide a flagship-level gaming experience at an affordable price. Specifically, the K30 and K30 Pro stand out with their high refresh rate displays, which provide smoother visuals during gameplay.

Note series

The Redmi Note 7 and later models provide dependable Valorant performance for casual gamers. These devices balance gaming capabilities with all-day battery life for extended gaming sessions.

Mi

The Mi 9T and newer models continue Xiaomi’s tradition of offering premium gaming features at various price points.

Read more:

Xiaomi to launch HyperOS 3 update on August 28

Redmi K90 series aims to beat Xiaomi flagships on value