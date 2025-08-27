Xiaomi phones for gamers: best picks for Valorant in 2025

Gaming tested — Xiaomi smartphones perfect for Valorant
Xiaomi devices have become the go-to choice for mobile gamers seeking premium Valorant performance at an affordable price. The Chinese tech giant's impressive lineup ranges from the flagship Mi series to the budget-friendly Redmi devices.
Novyny.LIVE shares the best smartphones that are engineered to deliver smooth gameplay experiences, according to XiaomiTime.
Valorant compatible Xiaomi devices
- Flagship Mi series
The Mi 5 and all subsequent generations boast exceptional Valorant performance thanks to their top-tier specifications. These devices feature premium Snapdragon processors and optimized gaming modes that maintain consistent frame rates during intense firefights.
- Mi Mix
All Mi Mix series smartphones support Valorant gameplay and feature Xiaomi’s innovative, bezel-less design. Their unique form factor doesn’t compromise gaming performance and offers immersive visuals that are perfect for tactical shooters.
- POCO
The POCO F1 and newer models offer exceptional value for competitive gamers. These devices pack flagship processors at midrange prices, making high-performance Valorant gaming accessible to budget-conscious enthusiasts.
The POCO X2 and subsequent releases uphold the gaming-first philosophy with enhanced cooling solutions and dedicated gaming triggers that provide superior control and precision.
Best performance
- K Series
The Redmi K20 and its newer variants provide a flagship-level gaming experience at an affordable price. Specifically, the K30 and K30 Pro stand out with their high refresh rate displays, which provide smoother visuals during gameplay.
- Note series
The Redmi Note 7 and later models provide dependable Valorant performance for casual gamers. These devices balance gaming capabilities with all-day battery life for extended gaming sessions.
- Mi
The Mi 9T and newer models continue Xiaomi’s tradition of offering premium gaming features at various price points.
