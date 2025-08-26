Xiaomi HyperOS 3 launch: official update arrives on August 28, 2025 – key features & device compatibility

Xiaomi to launch HyperOS 3 update on August 28
Xiaomi is gearing up to release HyperOS 3, its latest software update, on August 28, 2025. The company has launched a countdown on social media, building excitement among its global user base. Earlier rumors about an August release were recently confirmed via Xiaomi’s Weibo posts.
This was reported by XiaomiTime.
HyperOS 3 promises smoother performance and a refreshed interface for all Xiaomi devices
What’s new in HyperOS 3
This update introduces a refreshed interface and smoother overall performance across Xiaomi devices. Key enhancements include:
- fluid system animations for improved user experience
- modernized icons and interface elements
- consistent design language throughout the system
- optimized feedback and interactions
Getting ready for the update
Users can check their devices for compatibility and explore additional features through the MemeOS Enhancer app on the Play Store, which offers early access and extra functionality.
Launch event highlights
The official event will showcase HyperOS 3’s features, supported devices, and the rollout plan. Xiaomi promises improvements in performance, interface design, and overall usability, reinforcing its commitment to software excellence.
Why it matters
HyperOS 3 marks a key step in Xiaomi’s software evolution, offering users a modernized experience while strengthening the company’s 2025 product strategy.
Read more:
Xiaomi releases Camera 6.1 update for all devices
Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 15 5G with shockingly low price
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ brings breakthrough signal performance