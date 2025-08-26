Xiaomi HyperOS 3 launch: official update arrives on August 28, 2025 – key features & device compatibility

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Gizchina

Xiaomi is gearing up to release HyperOS 3, its latest software update, on August 28, 2025. The company has launched a countdown on social media, building excitement among its global user base. Earlier rumors about an August release were recently confirmed via Xiaomi’s Weibo posts.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Xiaomi event page announcing the Surge OS 3 launch on August 28, 2025. Photo: XiaomiTime

HyperOS 3 promises smoother performance and a refreshed interface for all Xiaomi devices

What’s new in HyperOS 3

This update introduces a refreshed interface and smoother overall performance across Xiaomi devices. Key enhancements include:

fluid system animations for improved user experience

modernized icons and interface elements

consistent design language throughout the system

optimized feedback and interactions

Getting ready for the update

Users can check their devices for compatibility and explore additional features through the MemeOS Enhancer app on the Play Store, which offers early access and extra functionality.

Screenshot showing Xiaomi devices preparing for the HyperOS 3.0 update. Photo: XiaomiTime

Launch event highlights

The official event will showcase HyperOS 3’s features, supported devices, and the rollout plan. Xiaomi promises improvements in performance, interface design, and overall usability, reinforcing its commitment to software excellence.

Why it matters

HyperOS 3 marks a key step in Xiaomi’s software evolution, offering users a modernized experience while strengthening the company’s 2025 product strategy.

