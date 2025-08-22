Xiaomi Camera 6.1 brings flagship features to more devices.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica camera module. Photo: PhoneArena

Xiaomi has launched the Camera 6.1 application as part of its HyperOS 2.2 Beta for the Redmi K70 Ultra, bringing flagship-level photography features to mid-range and non-Leica devices. This update (build OS2.0.200, version 6.1.000090.1) aims to make professional-grade camera capabilities accessible across a wider range of Xiaomi and Redmi phones, including the POCO lineup.

Thia was reported by XiaomiTime.

Key improvements in Camera 6.1

The latest version focuses on speed and creative flexibility. Photos now process faster with reduced shutter lag and shorter intervals between consecutive shots. The interface has also been redesigned to make advanced settings more accessible while keeping the layout clean and intuitive.

Xiaomi Camera 6.1 interface. Photo: XiaomiTime

Portrait mode has received a major upgrade with improved subject-background separation, producing more natural-looking blur even in low-light conditions. Night mode is also enhanced with better noise reduction and light capture, allowing for sharper, brighter images without the grain often seen in mid-tier smartphones.

Compatibility and installation

Although Camera 6.1 debuted on the Redmi K70 Ultra, the app is already confirmed to work smoothly on a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi devices released since 2022. Users can install the APK manually by enabling installations from unknown sources, granting necessary permissions, and restarting their device. While the app runs stably, some minor bugs may occur since it is tied to the beta version of HyperOS 2.2.

Future rollout plans

Xiaomi has confirmed that Camera 6.1 will become a standard feature in upcoming HyperOS updates across more models. The stable rollout will take place gradually, depending on hardware specifications and regional availability. This aligns with Xiaomi’s broader strategy of making premium features accessible at lower price points, effectively bringing a flagship camera experience to a much larger base of users.

