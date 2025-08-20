5 overrated phones in 2025 and what to buy instead

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The smartphone market is full of models for every budget, and most of them are really worth recommending. At the same time, there are devices that seem overpriced.

The website Novyny.LIVE tells about smartphones that should be avoided and what to choose instead.

Huawei Nova Y73

It is a fresh device with modest hardware: a 90Hz IPS screen with HD resolution, Kirin 710A, 8 and 50 MP primary cameras, and a 6620 mAh Si/C battery with 40 W charging.

Smartphone Huawei Nova Y73. Photo: ek.ua

The power is enough for everyday tasks, and the cameras are good for taking pictures for messengers. There are no Google services, so you will either have to not use them or install them yourself. The strong point is the autonomy for several days under moderate load.

It is better to pay attention to the Tecno Camon 30S or Xiaomi Poco M7 Pro: they are a little more expensive, but they have bright AMOLED displays, adequate performance, cameras with optical stabilization, and good endurance. If you do not trust Chinese brands, the Samsung Galaxy A16 is suitable.

iPhone 16e

The "affordable" version of Apple's iPhone turned out to be too stripped down for its price.

Smartphone iPhone 16e. Photo: ek.ua

Here is a 60 Hz display with noticeable frames and a modest set of 12 and 48 MP cameras — in fact, you pay for performance and compactness, but the overpayment is noticeable.

More logical options are the Samsung Galaxy S25 with a 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and a full set of cameras (12 and 50 + 10 + 12 MP), or the Google Pixel 9 for lovers of "pure" Android.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

A stylish and slim smartphone with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X 120 Hz (2K), Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12 MP front camera, and 200+12 MP main module, but without a telephoto lens, with a modest 3900 mAh battery and a noticeably higher price tag.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Photo: ek.ua

If you want maximum features without overpaying, the Realme GT 7 Pro or the OnePlus 13 are suitable, and fans of compactness will like the Vivo X200 Pro mini.

Nothing Phone (3)

The main disappointment of 2025.

Smartphone Nothing Phone (3). Photo: ek.ua

The device has lost its signature Glyph Interface "chip", is positioned as a flagship, although it is built on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is common in many "mid-range" devices. Despite the 50 and 50+50+50 MP cameras, the results are inferior to competitors in terms of detail, colors, and white balance.

It is much wiser to take any flagship like the OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Honor Magic7 Pro, or Vivo X200 Pro mini.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra

The update is mostly limited to the switch to the Snapdragon 8 Elite: the rest is almost unchanged — 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED 144 Hz, 32 and 50+32+13 MP camera combination, 5500 mAh battery with 65 W charging.

Smartphone Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra. Photo: ek.ua

For new users, it is more rational to choose the Honor Magic7 Pro or the legendary Samsung S24 Ultra.

