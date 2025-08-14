5 Android phones that beat the iPhone — and cost less

Google Pixel smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Although iPhones lead sales every year, the high cost holds back many buyers. Even the most basic iPhone, the iPhone 16e, starts at $599, while the standard models start at $799. If an iPhone is not right for you, consider one of the five Android smartphones that rival Apple's flagship models and often cost significantly less.

IGN writes about five such phones.

OnePlus 13

In gaming tests, charging speed, and screen brightness, the Chinese flagship outperforms the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The camera is on par with Apple's offerings, and at about $300 less, it's an attractive option for a wide range of users.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Unlike most smartphones, which typically have only one camera sensor, the Pixel 9 Pro has three: 50, 48, and 48 megapixels.

Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

This, combined with Google's advanced processing algorithms, results in high-quality photos and videos, even in low light.

OnePlus 12R

The model features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, at least 8 GB of RAM, a triple camera system with 50+8+2 MP resolution, and a 5,500 mAh battery that charges fully in approximately 30 minutes.

OnePlus 12R smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has no wireless charging or software updates after three years, but it costs about $500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

This is an extremely powerful and versatile device that combines the features of a smartphone and a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Its unique form factor provides an exceptional user experience and expands possibilities for work and entertainment, making the iPhone an obvious choice.

RedMagic 10 Pro

The best gaming smartphone right now isn't the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the most expensive Android.

The Nubia RedMagic 10 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The RedMagic 10 Pro boasts a notchless 144Hz AMOLED display, efficient active liquid metal cooling, and a 7,050mAh battery that ensures long, comfortable gaming sessions.

