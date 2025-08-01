Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology First Xiaomi phones getting HyperOS 3 — full list inside

First Xiaomi phones getting HyperOS 3 — full list inside

en
Publication time 1 August 2025 14:43
First 9 Xiaomi phones to get HyperOS 3 on Android 16
A Xiaomi smartphone on a table. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Xiaomi is preparing one of the largest software updates — HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, the release of which is expected in September 2025. The company will focus on improved animation, performance, and updated design, and the first to get access to the firmware will be the flagship and premium models.

XiaomiTime writes about it.

Which devices will be updated first?

Among the company's flagship devices, the following will be the first to receive the update:

  • Xiaomi 15;
  • Xiaomi 15 Pro;
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra;
  • Xiaomi 15T Pro;
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro.

The first to see the update will be the gaming flagships:

  • Redmi K70 Ultra;
  • Redmi K80 Ultra.

Out of the box, the new version of HyperOS 3 will be available to:

  • Xiaomi 16;
  • Xiaomi 16 Pro.

What's new in HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3 is built on Android 16 with the integration of Xiaomi's proprietary improvements. The update is focused on keeping devices fast and relevant in 2025 and beyond. Key changes include:

  • new animation system with smoother transitions;
  • improved performance optimization;
  • updated interface;
  • increased system stability;
  • better interaction in the Xiaomi device ecosystem.

HyperOS 3.0 is expected to be released publicly in September-October 2025. The firmware will first arrive on flagships, then expand to the mid-range and entry-level segments. You can check for the update at HyperOSUpdates.com or by installing the MemeOS Enhancer app from the Play Store — it provides access to hidden Xiaomi features, system app updates, and on-screen notifications about firmware availability.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
