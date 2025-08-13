Top 3 compact smartphones of 2025 from Apple, Samsung, Google

iPhone 16 smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones have imperceptibly "grown up", because what once seemed large — 5 inches — today looks miniature against the background of 7-inch "tablet phones". But compact models still exist — and among them, there are really good options.

PhoneArena writes about it.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is Apple's "vanilla" compact flagship. The 16e model is focused on something else, so here is a classic balance of size and capabilities.

Apple iPhone 16 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Experts noted the lightweight and comfort in the hand against the background of the flagship "hardware". Although the iPhone 16 is not the lightest and most compact in its class, it is a very good option for iOS fans with a minimum of compromises. There is a fast chip, two capable cameras, and Apple Intelligence. The only nuance is the 60 Hz screen.

The device is suitable for those who are in the Apple ecosystem and are looking for a modern, compact device with high power. If you need a high refresh rate, you should consider other models.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 is one of the most compact smartphones of 2025, easy to use with one hand and comfortable to carry in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Against the background of "compacts" with 6.3" screens and weighing about 190 g, the S25 is noticeably lighter, at 162 g. Inside — a fresh Snapdragon 8 Elite, a very bright display, and deep AI integration. The minus is an average battery: in the PhoneArena autonomy test, the model took 62nd place among devices of the last two years. The cameras are pleasing: in addition to the wide and ultra-wide, there is a 3x telephoto lens — in the PhoneArena camera benchmark, the S25 scored 147 out of 158 points. Plus — 7 years of software and security updates.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 9 Pro is on the verge of being "compact", but it is a very good small flagship for photo enthusiasts.

Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Previously, the Pro versions were too big, but now Google has shrunk the Pixel 9 Pro itself, adding a separate larger Pixel 9 Pro XL — a compromise that benefits everyone.

Read also:

Top Xiaomi smartphones in 2025 — which suits you best?

Five best low-cost Samsung smartphones