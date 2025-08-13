Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Best compact smartphones of 2025 revealed by experts

Best compact smartphones of 2025 revealed by experts

en
Publication time 13 August 2025 15:12
Top 3 compact smartphones of 2025 from Apple, Samsung, Google
iPhone 16 smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones have imperceptibly "grown up", because what once seemed large — 5 inches — today looks miniature against the background of 7-inch "tablet phones". But compact models still exist — and among them, there are really good options.

PhoneArena writes about it.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is Apple's "vanilla" compact flagship. The 16e model is focused on something else, so here is a classic balance of size and capabilities.

Apple iPhone 16 smartphone
Apple iPhone 16 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Experts noted the lightweight and comfort in the hand against the background of the flagship "hardware". Although the iPhone 16 is not the lightest and most compact in its class, it is a very good option for iOS fans with a minimum of compromises. There is a fast chip, two capable cameras, and Apple Intelligence. The only nuance is the 60 Hz screen.

The device is suitable for those who are in the Apple ecosystem and are looking for a modern, compact device with high power. If you need a high refresh rate, you should consider other models.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 is one of the most compact smartphones of 2025, easy to use with one hand and comfortable to carry in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Against the background of "compacts" with 6.3" screens and weighing about 190 g, the S25 is noticeably lighter, at 162 g. Inside — a fresh Snapdragon 8 Elite, a very bright display, and deep AI integration. The minus is an average battery: in the PhoneArena autonomy test, the model took 62nd place among devices of the last two years. The cameras are pleasing: in addition to the wide and ultra-wide, there is a 3x telephoto lens — in the PhoneArena camera benchmark, the S25 scored 147 out of 158 points. Plus — 7 years of software and security updates.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 9 Pro is on the verge of being "compact", but it is a very good small flagship for photo enthusiasts.

Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone
Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Previously, the Pro versions were too big, but now Google has shrunk the Pixel 9 Pro itself, adding a separate larger Pixel 9 Pro XL — a compromise that benefits everyone.

Read also:

Top Xiaomi smartphones in 2025 — which suits you best?

Five best low-cost Samsung smartphones

Apple iPhone smartphone Samsung compact phones Google Pixel
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information