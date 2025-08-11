Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Top Xiaomi smartphones in 2025 — which suits you best?

Top Xiaomi smartphones in 2025 — which suits you best?

en
Publication time 11 August 2025 19:54
Top 5 Xiaomi phones in 2025 — from budget picks to flagships
Xiaomi smartphone on the table. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Xiaomi smartphones have long been known for their good price-performance ratio, and in 2025, they will be directly competing with the iPhone, Samsung, and Pixel. Here are five current models that potential buyers should consider.

TechRadar writes about it.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

It is a comprehensive flagship that stands out primarily for its cameras.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone
Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The model received a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200x1440, a super-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. It runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, a 5410 mAh battery is complemented by IP68 water protection.

The key highlight is the rear module with Leica branding: along with the 50-megapixel main, ultra-wide, and 3x telephoto cameras, there is a 200-megapixel periscope with 4.3x optical zoom on a 1-inch sensor.

Xiaomi 15

The standard "fifteen" is significantly more affordable than the Ultra and more compact, but is almost as fast.

Xiaomi 15 smartphone
Xiaomi 15 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.36-inch display with a resolution of 2670x1200, configurations with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB or 1 TB of storage, as well as a 5240 mAh battery with 90 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

The chamber unit is balanced:

  • 50MP main;
  • 50MP ultrawide;
  • 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant modes are supported. The model receives 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Xiaomi 14T Pro

It is a large and very fast "middle-sized" phone, which in 2025 has an extremely attractive appearance.

Xiaomi 14T Pro smartphone
Xiaomi 14T Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch 1080x2400 display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip paired with 12 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on HyperOS (Android 14), and the camera module consists of a 50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras — the shooting results are often impressive for its class.

Poco X7 Pro

For those looking for the maximum for the minimum, it is the smartphone recommended in 2025.

Poco X7 Pro smartphone
Poco X7 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2, has a 6.67-inch 1220x2712 screen, a Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, and 8 or 12 GB of RAM with 256/512 GB of storage. The main trump card is autonomy: the 6000 mAh battery easily lasts up to two days in everyday use, which is comparable to "long-livers" like the iPhone 16 Plus.

The cameras are more modest — 50 MP main and 8 MP ultrawide, and 20 MP front — but the performance is close to flagship for its budget.

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi's first "flip" with an international launch combines a large 6.86-inch 120Hz 2912x1224 internal display with a 4.01-inch 1392x1208 external screen, runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a 4,780mAh battery supports fast charging.

Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone
Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The cameras for "flaps" here are atypical: instead of a wide + ultra-wide pair, a 50-MP main and 50-MP telephoto are used, which expands shooting scenarios and brings the quality to one of the best levels in the segment. At the same time, there is no official certification of protection against dust and water, and availability in some markets is limited.

Read also:

Xiaomi to release HyperOS 3 — which devices will be updated

phones Xiaomi smartphone features camera selection
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
