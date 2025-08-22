New Redmi Note 15 5G offers 5G power for just $139

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series. Photo: TechShake

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 15 Standard Edition, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a robust 5,800mAh battery, it exemplifies Xiaomi’s dedication to offering cutting-edge technology at an accessible price point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G breaks price barriers

The Redmi Note 15 Standard Edition is available in four configurations:

6GB+128GB — $139;

8GB+128GB — $153;

8GB+256GB — $181;

12GB+256GB — $209.

This tiered offering enables customers to select the optimal balance of memory capacity and price.

Advanced display capabilities

The Standard Edition features a Super Sunlight OLED display that enhances outdoor visibility and reduces eye strain with flicker-free technology. This upgrade brings premium display performance to the budget segment, setting the Standard Edition apart from previous models.

Refined design and ergonomics

The device’s ultra-thin 7.35 mm profile and hyperbolic edge design demonstrate attention to build quality, delivering aesthetic appeal and ergonomic comfort. Its lightweight construction ensures it remains practical for extended daily use while maintaining a premium feel.

Enhanced camera system

The 50-megapixel primary camera features a large f/1.8 aperture for excellent low-light performance and detailed image capture. This setup appeals to users seeking everyday functionality and creative photography options.

