Xiaomi confirms 6 years of updates — is your phone on the list?

Xiaomi logo on the device body. Photo: Unsplash

Xiaomi has significantly strengthened its software support policy: now some models receive updates for six years. These are not only flagships — extended support also extends to part of the mid-range segment.

Gizmochina writes about which Xiaomi devices will receive updates within six years.

Which devices will get six years of updates?

The company has been steadily increasing the pace of firmware rollouts, and last year announced a move to up to six years of support. The first to benefit from the extended cycle were the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra, with other models soon to follow.

The list of Xiaomi smartphones and tablets that will receive six years of updates is as follows:

Xiaomi 15;

Xiaomi 15 Ultra;

Xiaomi Pad 7;

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro;

Poco F7;

Poco F7 Pro;

Poco F7 Ultra;

Redmi Note 14 (4G).

It primarily concerns regular security patches for six years. Such updates do not add new features or visual changes, but they close fresh vulnerabilities and help keep the device up to date without frequent hardware updates.

In addition, four major OS updates with functional changes are provided for the models on the list — for example, the upcoming HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

It is also noted that Xiaomi offers up to seven years of updates for individual devices, such as the Redmi Pad 2 — it is the maximum period of security support among Android brands, including Samsung and Google. In general, the manufacturer has noticeably improved its update policy for newer models, and the fact that the "long-playing" now includes mid-range models such as the Redmi Note 14 (4G) and Poco F7 indicates an expansion of the approach.

