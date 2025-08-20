Redmi Note 15 Pro+ promises connectivity kilometers away from towers

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus in its Cedar White finish with its retail packaging. Photo: DSP-Charles

Xiaomi officially announced that its upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will feature the company’s advanced XRING T1s signal enhancement chip. Previously reserved for flagship devices, this technology is designed to provide kilometer-level off-network calling and connectivity performance that meets or exceeds premium standards.

Flagship connectivity

For the first time, the XRING T1s chip will be available in a midrange Xiaomi device. Previously, it was exclusive to models such as the Xiaomi 15 Pro/Ultra and the Redmi K80 Pro. This results in a significant improvement in signal strength and stability, which is especially important for professionals and users in remote areas.

Wang Teng, the general manager of the Redmi brand, revealed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ utilizes an N41 independent amplifier in its Phase8L RF setup. This feature ensures reliable connectivity and clear voice calls, an essential advantage for delivery personnel and ride-share drivers who rely on uninterrupted service throughout their workday.

Strong performance

Benchmark results from Geekbench indicate the device's impressive performance. It achieved 1,228 points in the single-core test and 3,230 points in the multi-core test. The device utilizes an octa-core processor, likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen4, which balances efficiency with flagship-level power. These results establish the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ as a competitive option for users seeking advanced features at a reasonable price.

Built for durability

The newly unveiled "Sky Blue" colorway showcases Xiaomi’s commitment to aesthetics and ergonomics. Company representatives describe the device as the best-looking Note series model to date, offering enhanced comfort and refined design elements. The phone offers true drop resistance and waterproofing capabilities that support everyday durability and complement its premium display, extended battery life, and advanced connectivity.

Launch details

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will officially launch on August 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Users interested in maximizing their experience can access system updates via HyperOSUpdates.com or download the MemeOS Enhancer app from the Play Store for additional features and optimizations.

