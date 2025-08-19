Redmi Note 15 Pro: 400% volume boost and other impressive features

Alleged Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G design. Photo: open sources

Xiaomi is redefining everyday audio with the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro series. Designed for crystal-clear sound in any setting, the new model features dual symmetrical speakers that deliver balanced stereo output — even at peak levels. Its standout 400% high-volume mode ensures calls stay sharp and audible, whether you’re in a bustling kitchen, a crowded café, or on a noisy street.

400% volume boost & other impressive features

Industry-leading audio capabilities

The series debuts with a 400% higher volume mode, powered by dual, symmetrical 1115 speakers. This new feature puts the device far ahead of its competitors in terms of audio output, producing an impressive 82.5 dB.

Satellite communication for critical connectivity

For the first time, the Pro+ option of the Redmi features satellite communication capabilities via Beidou short messaging. This feature provides essential backup connectivity, making it especially useful for professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals working in remote areas with limited network access.

Advanced battery and display technology

In terms of power, the Pro+ option features a robust 7,000 mAh Jinshajiang battery that supports 90W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging. This combination ensures extended device usage and a fast charging turnaround time, making it ideal for business professionals and power users.

Display quality has also been upgraded. The Pro series features the 1.5K Super Sunlight Screen, which uses the same high-luminance materials found in Xiaomi’s premium models. With peak brightness of 3200 nits and global excitation brightness of 1800 nits, the device guarantees exceptional visibility in direct sunlight.

Leading water and environmental protection

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is the first in the industry to boast IP69K certification, ensuring long-term waterproof performance. This level of protection ensures the device's reliability in a variety of environmental conditions, making it an ideal choice for professionals working in challenging or unpredictable environments.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is set to launch on August 21, and Xiaomi’s strategy is clear: offer features comparable to those of a flagship phone at a competitive price.

