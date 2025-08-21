Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Top 5 smartphones where you can still change the battery

Top 5 smartphones where you can still change the battery

en
Publication time 21 August 2025 05:40
Yes, they still exist — 5 best phones with removable batteries
Disassembled Fairphone 5. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Today, smartphones with removable batteries are rare, as most models are sealed. Nevertheless, there are still a few options on the market where you can replace the battery yourself.

Android Central shares five such models.

Fairphone 5

This modular smartphone allows you to easily replace the battery and most other components without extra effort.

Fairphone 5
Fairphone 5 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Users are promised long-term support, including eight years of Android updates and official IP55 splash protection. The device features a Qualcomm QCM6490 chip (Snapdragon 778G level), 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage with a microSD card slot, stereo speakers, a 4,200-mAh battery with 30-W wired charging, NFC, and dual SIM cards. The cameras are 50+50 megapixels on the back and 50 megapixels on the front.

HMD Skyline.

The philosophy is similar to Fairphone: the case is easy to open, and key components (including the display and battery) are self-serviceable.

HMD Skyline
HMD Skyline smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage with a microSD card slot, Android 14, and a triple camera system with a telephoto lens. It also has a 4,600 mAh battery with Qi2 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

An industrial-oriented ruggedized smartphone with MIL-STD-810H and IP68, the sensor works even with gloves on.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It has a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage with a microSD card slot. It started with Android 12 and received an update to Android 13. It also has 25-watt wired charging for its removable 4,050-mAh battery. While the model is more expensive than typical mid-range phones and charges slowly, it offers durability and a full set of modern features.

BLU G33

A simple device for very basic tasks.

BLU G33
BLU G33 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

This phone has a 6.26-inch HD screen, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage (expandable with a microSD card), Android 13 Go Edition, dual 5-megapixel cameras, and a removable 3,000-mAh battery. Useful accessories included are a case and a charger. It also features face unlock and a fingerprint scanner.

Cat S22 Flip

Combines a nostalgic form factor and Android Go.

CATerpillar S22 Flip
The Cat S22 Flip smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

This smartphone features a 2.8-inch TFT screen, a 1.44-inch monochrome display, hardware navigation buttons, a Snapdragon 215 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage (expandable via microSD), a removable 2,000 mAh battery, IP68 certification, and USB-C charging. However, the screen is very compact and not suitable for "heavy" use, and the manufacturer has ceased operations, which may make finding a new device difficult.

Read more:

5 smart things you can do with an old phone

How to quickly clear memory on Android and iOS

renovation Android smartphone features battery selection
