5 smart things you can do with an old phone

5 smart things you can do with an old phone

en
Publication time 14 August 2025 02:07
5 clever ways to turn your old phone into something useful
An Android smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Every year, billions of phones end up in the waste stream, and only about 20% of e-waste is properly recycled. Rather than throwing them away, Android devices can be given a second life.

BGR writes about how to repurpose your old phone.

Surveillance camera from your phone

Older smartphones have good cameras, which are sufficient for home video surveillance. The Alfred Camera app can be installed in a few minutes. It's free, but there are restrictions and ads. A subscription is available for $5.99 per month or $2.49 per month for a year for permanent use.

Separate mobile hotspot

Transform your old Android device into a mobile hotspot for your tablet, laptop, or gaming console. This way, you won't drain your main phone's battery, and you can sign up for a separate tariff specifically for mobile internet.

Navigation and Android Auto in the car

If your car doesn't have a modern multimedia system, you can use an old phone as a navigation screen. All you need is a secure phone holder and a car charger. Then, you can run Android Auto, Google Maps, or another GPS application.

Webcam for calls and streams

Many older phones have better front-facing cameras than budget webcams. Install DroidCam — which integrates with OBS for streaming—Camo Camera, or Iriun, and use your smartphone as a standard webcam for meetings and broadcasts.

Emergency/backup phone

Keep your device charged as a backup by downloading offline maps and basic travel, hiking, and emergency apps. This adds an extra layer of safety without draining the battery of your main phone.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
