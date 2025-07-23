5 charging mistakes that ruin your phone's battery

A smartphone is on charge. Photo: Unsplash

Improper charging habits can significantly reduce the battery life of your smartphone. Experts advise avoiding common mistakes to extend battery life and keep your device running safely.

about the most common mistakes users make when charging their devices.

What harms the smartphone battery

Charging seems like a simple procedure, but even small daily habits can have a negative impact on the battery. Using non-original or low-quality chargers can cause power surges and damage the battery or the phone itself.

Leaving your smartphone on charge overnight is equally harmful — even with built-in protection systems, it causes overheating and accelerates battery wear.

Using the phone while it is charging also increases the temperature of the device and makes the battery work harder.

Full battery discharges are harmful to the battery cells, as lithium-ion batteries can tolerate partial recharging better.

Extreme temperatures have a negative impact on battery performance and durability.

Only use original or certified chargers for safe charging. Unplug your phone when it reaches 100% to avoid overheating. Do not use your smartphone while charging, and do not allow it to discharge completely. It is equally important to provide ventilation during charging and not to leave the phone in places with high temperatures.

As a reminder, we wrote that if your smartphone's power supply gets noticeably hot after a few hours of charging, it's not necessarily dangerous. However, excessive overheating can pose a risk to the user and damage the device itself.