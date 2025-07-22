5 hidden Android features that make life easier

Android smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

Android hides many more useful tools than it seems at first glance. Experts shared five underrated features that everyone should try.

Android Authority writes about it.

Advertisement

Google adds dozens of new settings every year, so some of them get lost in the depths of the menu. That is why many users do not even know about the options that can save time and protect privacy. It's worth noting that due to different versions of Android and proprietary firmware, some items may have different names or may not be available at all.

App pinning

When you need to let a friend see a photo or play a game, but don't want them to dig through your personal messages, pinning comes in handy. The feature "pins" the selected application to the screen: to exit it, you'll need to unlock the phone with your fingerprint or PIN.

To enable it, go to Settings — Security & Privacy — More Security & Privacy — App pinning. Next, open the multitasking menu, tap the icon of the application you want to pin, and select Pin.

Share Wi-Fi via a QR Code

Long, complex passwords are a key to security, but they are inconvenient to enter manually. Android allows you to share your network using a QR Code: "Settings" — "Network & internet" — "Wi-Fi" — select your network — "Share" — the guest simply scans the Code and is instantly connected.

Notification history

If you accidentally swipe a notification and you're not sure what it was, check your history. Drag the notification curtain and tap the "No notifications" sign (or the "History" button). If the list is empty, activate the toggle at the top, and Android will save the reminder for you to review.

Document scanner

You no longer need to switch on the printer-scanner: place the document on the table, start the camera, and wait for the Scan option. The system will detect the edges, save the file as a PDF, and upload it to Google Drive (on Samsung — to Samsung Notes, other brands may have different implementations).

Smart text selection

A long press on a phone number immediately offers a call, an address opens in Google Maps, and a date is added to your Calendar. Android automatically recognizes the content in a photo and suggests the appropriate action, so you don't have to copy and paste anymore.

As a reminder, even the most advanced Android smartphone can slow down and run out of battery faster if it has unnecessary apps. Experts distinguish three categories of apps that should be avoided or uninstalled immediately.