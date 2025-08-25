Upcoming Redmi K90 could challenge Xiaomi’s own flagship phones

Redmi K90 series. Photo: Techgig

Recent industry leaks suggest that the upcoming Redmi K90 series will debut with advanced flagship features, competing directly with Xiaomi’s mainline premium devices. This strategic shift signals Redmi’s intent to reposition itself in the competitive smartphone market by offering high-end specs at more affordable prices.

The new K90 models may blur the line between mid-range and premium

Flagship performance and premium construction

The K90 series is rumored to feature the powerful SM8850 chipset, which is typically reserved for top-tier smartphones. The devices are also expected to include 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and an IP68 waterproof rating, reflecting an emphasis on performance and durability. This robust combination positions the Redmi K90 as a compelling alternative for consumers seeking a flagship experience without the premium price tag.

Comprehensive camera system upgrade

One of the most notable enhancements is the addition of periscope telephoto lenses to all K90 models. Previously, these advanced camera modules were only available on select Pro models. The new lineup aims to deliver improved optical zoom, professional-grade imaging sensors, and sophisticated computational photography capabilities, setting a new standard for camera performance in this segment.

Expected camera features include:

Uniform periscope telephoto technology;

Enhanced zoom and sensor quality;

Expanded computational imaging features.

Enhanced haptic feedback

Redmi has replaced the entry-level haptic motors found in previous models with advanced X-axis units across the K90 series. This upgrade provides users with a more precise and satisfying tactile response, aligning the device experience more closely with that of premium competitors.

