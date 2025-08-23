Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 23 August 2025 20:00
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ sets benchmark with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 at $265
Photo: XiaomoTime

Xiaomi has officially introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, positioning it as the first smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The latest addition to the Note series, it is designed to offer a balance of premium performance and value. In China, the 12 GB + 256 GB model is priced at 1,899 yuan, which is approximately $265.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features

Display and Performance

The device features a 6.83-inch, 1.5K Super Sunlight display and utilizes high-end luminous materials typically found in Xiaomi’s flagship models. Professional-grade color calibration, Qingshan eye protection technology, and minimized bezels contribute to an immersive viewing experience.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor is paired with a new ice-circulating cold pump cooling system, a first for the Note series. This advanced thermal solution ensures sustained performance during demanding usage scenarios, supporting both productivity and entertainment needs.

Camera System and AI Capabilities

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a versatile triple camera array:

  • 50MP high-dynamic main camera
  • 50MP telephoto lens
  • 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Advanced AI features include object removal, image recognition, expression replacement, and dynamic photo creation. Xiaomi’s penta-focal configuration improves imaging performance and enhances both speed and quality for photography enthusiasts.

Design and durability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ boasts a center-mounted, symmetrical camera system and a micro-curved, hyperbolic display. Available in Midnight Black, Smoky Purple, Cedar White, and Sky Blue, the device is designed to be visually appealing and durable.

Notably, it is the first in the Note series to feature Dragon Crystal Glass and a reinforced glass fiber back panel. The device has undergone rigorous durability tests, including 50 drops from a height of two meters onto granite, highlighting its robust construction.

Battery and charging

One of the device’s standout features is its 7,000-mAh battery, the largest ever in a Note series phone. Xiaomi claims it provides reliable all-day usage, regardless of usage intensity. The battery supports 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging, offering flexibility for users on the go.

Connectivity and special functions

Enhancements to connectivity include the T1S signal enhancement chip, which improves Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS performance by 26%, 10%, and 10%, respectively. The device features flagship-level Phase 8L RF architecture and an independent signal amplifier, resulting in an 87% increase in signal capacity.

Notable innovations include a kilometer-level, network-free communication function that enables two-way calls even without network coverage. The Satellite Messaging Edition supports Beidou satellite messaging for emergency text communication.

Water resistance and audio

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is engineered for durability and boasts IP69K, IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, offering protection against high-pressure water jets and prolonged submersion. Seventeen custom airtight structural components contribute to its TÜV SÜD five-star long-term waterproof certification.

Large, symmetrical dual speakers enhance audio performance, delivering a significant increase in loudspeaker volume and providing a superior stereo experience — another first for the Note series.

Android Xiaomi technologies smartphone price Redmi Note 15 Pro
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
