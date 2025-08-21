Xiaomi 16 to launch with massive battery and 100W charging

Xiaomi 16 Pro Max will have the most powerful battery among flagships. Photo: XiaomiTime render

According to industry insiders, the upcoming Xiaomi 16 standard edition will feature a revolutionary battery capacity, surpassing competitors by over 500 mAh. This could set a new standard for compact flagship devices.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Game-changing battery breakthrough

The Xiaomi 16 standard edition is expected to have the largest battery capacity of any small-screen flagship phone of its generation. It uses cutting-edge LIPO narrow-frame technology to achieve superior energy density. This innovation allows the compact design to accommodate a significantly larger battery than traditional models.

Despite the increased capacity, the device maintains 100W superfast charging capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime. With wireless charging support, users will enjoy multiple convenient charging options and longer usage periods between charges.

Premium security and build features

The smartphone incorporates 3D ultrasonic fingerprint technology, which enhances security and user convenience by eliminating the need for traditional capacitive sensors. This advanced biometric system provides faster recognition speeds and greater accuracy than conventional fingerprint solutions.

Its comprehensive dust and water resistance protects the device’s internal components from potential damage, ensuring durability in various environmental conditions. Its robust construction maintains aesthetic appeal while providing practical protection for daily use.

Camera system and launch timeline

Although the telephoto capabilities are scaled back compared to Pro variants, the overall imaging system maintains balanced performance across all camera modules. The configuration prioritizes consistent results overspecialized extreme zoom capabilities, appealing to mainstream photography needs.

According to industry sources, the device will debut with next-generation processors between November and December 2025, making Xiaomi the first manufacturer to launch with the latest chip.

