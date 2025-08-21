Xiaomi confirms Android 16 rollout — these phones are first in line

Android 16 smartphone in hands. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Xiaomi is preparing one of its largest software releases yet: HyperOS 3, scheduled to launch in September 2025. This Android 16-based update promises smoother animations, higher performance, and an updated design for the entire Xiaomi ecosystem.

XiaomiTime writes about updates you can expect.

Advertisement

First devices to receive Android 16 update

To ensure the best performance and user experience, the company has identified a list of flagship and premium models that will receive HyperOS 3 first. Among them are:

Xiaomi 15;

Xiaomi 15 Pro;

Xiaomi 15 Ultra;

Xiaomi 15T Pro;

Xiaomi 14T Pro;

Redmi K70 Ultra;

Redmi K80 Ultra;

Xiaomi 16;

Xiaomi 16 Pro.

The operating system (OS) is based on Android 16 and combines Google's latest features with Xiaomi's proprietary improvements. The focus is on stable performance and a fresh interface in 2025 and beyond.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 is expected to launch in September or October of 2025. Initially, the update will be available for flagship devices and will then spread to mid-range and budget devices. Users can check their devices' compatibility at HyperOSUpdates.com or via the HyperOS Enhancer app in the Play Store.

Read more:

Best Android Alternatives to iPhone in 2025

Google Photos adds smart AI tools — see what's new

Top 5 Android 16 features you'll love right away