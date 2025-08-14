Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Xiaomi Civi 6 to get bigger screen and enhanced telephoto camera

Xiaomi Civi 6 to get bigger screen and enhanced telephoto camera

Publication time 14 August 2025 16:55
Xiaomi Civi 6 leak: 6.6-inch display, better telephoto camera coming
Stylish smartphone Civi 5 Pro. Photo: miot.ua

Recent leaks have revealed significant advancements in the Xiaomi Civi 6, which are likely to strengthen Xiaomi’s competitive edge in the slim smartphone segment.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

Xiaomi Civi 6 leak

  •  Display enhancements

The Civi 6 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch screen, which is a modest yet meaningful increase from the 6.55-inch panel of the previous generation. This adjustment aligns with market trends favoring immersive displays. However, Xiaomi seems determined to maintain the device’s ergonomic, one-handed usability.

  • Advancements in camera technology

The most notable aspect of these leaks is the focus on the camera system. Xiaomi is testing updated camera modules for the Civi 6, focusing particularly on improving the telephoto lens.

The Civi 5 Pro set the bar high with its Leica-branded triple camera array, which features a 50MP large sensor, variable aperture, and a 60mm telephoto macro lens. If the Civi 6 builds on this platform, users can expect substantial improvements in imaging performance.

  • Performance and hardware continuity

Although details about the processor for the Civi 6 have not yet been confirmed, the Civi 5 Pro’s use of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 sets the bar high. The previous model's 67W fast charging, 6,000 mAh battery, and advanced cooling system suggest that Xiaomi will likely continue to prioritize robust performance and operational efficiency.

These upgrades signal that Xiaomi is positioning the Civi 6 as a device for consumers who value strong photography capabilities without compromising on design. The larger display and improved cameras suggest an intention to deliver a flagship-level user experience in an attractive, lightweight form.

Read more:

First Xiaomi phones getting HyperOS 3 — full list inside

Top Xiaomi smartphones in 2025 — which suits you best?

Best Android Alternatives to iPhone in 2025

Xiaomi technologies smartphone display camera updates
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
