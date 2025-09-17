Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Samsung begins Android 16 rollout — who will get it first

Samsung begins Android 16 rollout — who will get it first

en
Publication time 17 September 2025 14:43
Samsung begins One UI 8 rollout based on Android 16 — which smartphones will get it first
Android 16 on a Samsung smartphone. Photo: video screenshot/YouTube

Samsung has officially started rolling out the stable One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. The update is first arriving on the Galaxy S25 series, with other compatible devices receiving the firmware in stages throughout the year.

Reported by SamMobile.

Advertisement

When and which devices will get One UI 8.0

The company had previously confirmed a September release without specifying an exact date. This week, the rollout began: on September 15, the stable version started reaching the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge. Over the next few weeks, the update is expected for older flagships — the Galaxy S24 series, as well as foldable Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Most other compatible smartphones and tablets are scheduled to receive One UI 8.0 by the end of the year.

The update brings enhanced AI features, improvements to Now Bar and Now Brief, strengthened Knox capabilities, and more options for interface personalization. As usual, Samsung has improved system stability, security, and privacy.

Notable changes also include a more secure Secure Folder, an upgraded Samsung DeX, a redesigned Quick Share, a more convenient AI Select, and improvements in the Calendar, Clock, and Reminders apps. Additionally, creating audio broadcasts via Bluetooth Auracast has been simplified, and the Weather app received a refreshed visual interface.

Read more:

Galaxy S25 FE — slimmer, lighter, and sleeker than ever

Samsung S26 Ultra — battery rumors confirmed

Samsung overloads your smartphone — 5 apps you should delete

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
