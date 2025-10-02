iOS 26.1 — release date and all new iPhone update features

Apple iPhone smartphone with iOS 26 in hand. Photo: video screenshot/YouTube

Recently, iOS 26.0.1 was released with a number of fixes, and the next more significant update will be iOS 26.1. The system is already in beta testing, so its public launch is likely just around the corner.

When the update will be released

Apple rarely announces exact dates in advance, but the company’s release schedule is fairly predictable. Based on previous years, iOS 26.1 is expected at the end of October — the most likely date is Monday, October 27, although an earlier or slightly later release during the week of October 20 is also possible.

Here’s how it was in past years:

iOS 18.1 — Monday, October 28;

iOS 17.1 — Wednesday, October 25;

iOS 16.1 — Monday, October 24.

Despite differences in the days of the week, the time frame consistently falls at the end of October.

What’s new in iOS 26.1

Traditionally, a ".1" release fixes significantly more bugs than the recent interim update 26.0.1. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to iOS 26, it makes sense to wait for 26.1.

Apple Intelligence features will become available in eight additional languages — a substantial expansion — while AirPods Live Translation will gain support for five more new languages.

Apple Music will introduce a new swipe gesture for quick track switching.

The interface will also receive some updates, including an improved video playback slider in Photos, as well as changes in the Calendar and Phone apps.

The beta stage is still ongoing, so the list of changes may expand before the public release.

