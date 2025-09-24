Apple stops iOS 26 downgrade — key details iPhone users should know

Illustration showing Apple blocking iOS downgrades, symbolized by iOS icons and a lock on an iPhone. Photo: MacRumors

Apple has officially stopped signing iOS 18.6.2, making it impossible for users to revert from iOS 26 to that older version.

The news was shared on X by tech commentator Aaron Perris.

Advertisement

You can no longer downgrade from iOS 26 as Apple has just stopped signing iOS 18.6.2 — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 22, 2025

While iOS 18.6.2 is no longer available, Apple continues to support iOS 18.7, released last Monday, as an alternative option for users reluctant to upgrade fully to iOS 26.

This development is in line with Apple’s usual practice of closing older iOS versions a week or two after a new release. "Signing" refers to Apple’s server-side verification process that ensures a software update is authentic before installation. Once signing is disabled, downgrading is no longer possible.

User reactions and iOS 26 performance

The iOS 26 update has received a mixed reception. While the new features enhance certain iPhone models, some changes, such as the Liquid Glass design language and updated Dark Mode, have drawn criticism for readability issues, particularly among users with visual impairments.

Performance concerns have also emerged. Users have reported reduced battery life and slower operation on older iPhones. Apple notes that post-update processes like file indexing and asset downloading can temporarily affect performance. Additional complaints include glitches with third-party keyboards.

Some promised features are also not yet available. iOS 26 currently does not support digital U.S. passports, and updates to Siri are delayed until 2026.

Positive highlights

Despite these issues, there are notable improvements. Reviewers have praised enhancements to call and text screens, as well as the refreshed lock screen and native Apple apps. Overall, iOS 26 provides important security updates, making eventual adoption recommended.

Apple has already begun testing iOS 26.1, with the first developer beta now available, indicating that further refinements are coming soon.

Read more:

Why your iPhone isn’t updating to iOS 26 — and how to fix it

Users complain — iPhone 17 struggles with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Apple explains how iOS 26 may affect iPhone battery life