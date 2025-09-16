Apple explains iOS 26 battery impact — why iPhones may drain faster after update

Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone with iOS 26. Photo: still from video/YouTube

iOS 26 is now available to install, and Apple has published a support page explaining the importance of updates and their possible impact on battery life and performance. The company stresses that most noticeable changes after installation are temporary.

What Apple clarified

In its new document, Apple outlines the difference between major releases (such as 26.0) and minor ones (26.1 or 26.1.1), including a detailed section on "Impact on performance and battery."

Immediately after a major update, an iPhone may drain faster and feel warmer than usual — this, Apple says, is normal. During this period, the device is completing background processes such as data indexing for search, downloading new resources, and updating apps.

Apple adds that new features are designed to unlock more potential in the device, but some require additional system resources. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small effect on performance and/or battery life. The company emphasizes that it continuously optimizes these features in subsequent updates to ensure stability and long-lasting battery performance.

The key takeaway: a brief dip in battery life and extra heat following a major update is expected and usually resolves within a few days. Longer-term effects may occur if you frequently use power-intensive features, meaning the impact varies based on personal usage habits.

