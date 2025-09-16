Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Apple explains how iOS 26 may affect iPhone battery life

Apple explains how iOS 26 may affect iPhone battery life

en
Publication time 16 September 2025 20:08
Apple explains iOS 26 battery impact — why iPhones may drain faster after update
Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone with iOS 26. Photo: still from video/YouTube

iOS 26 is now available to install, and Apple has published a support page explaining the importance of updates and their possible impact on battery life and performance. The company stresses that most noticeable changes after installation are temporary.

The update was reported by 9to5Mac.

What Apple clarified

In its new document, Apple outlines the difference between major releases (such as 26.0) and minor ones (26.1 or 26.1.1), including a detailed section on "Impact on performance and battery."

Immediately after a major update, an iPhone may drain faster and feel warmer than usual — this, Apple says, is normal. During this period, the device is completing background processes such as data indexing for search, downloading new resources, and updating apps.

Apple adds that new features are designed to unlock more potential in the device, but some require additional system resources. Depending on individual usage, some users may notice a small effect on performance and/or battery life. The company emphasizes that it continuously optimizes these features in subsequent updates to ensure stability and long-lasting battery performance.

The key takeaway: a brief dip in battery life and extra heat following a major update is expected and usually resolves within a few days. Longer-term effects may occur if you frequently use power-intensive features, meaning the impact varies based on personal usage habits.

Apple releases iOS 26 with fresh design and updates

Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 17 pre-orders

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
