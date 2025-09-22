Can’t update to iOS 26? Fix missing update on iPhone

iPhone runs on iOS 26. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Mid-September traditionally brings a big wave of Apple updates — this year, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS Tahoe, iOS 26, and iPadOS 26 were released on September 15. The updates are significant in terms of both features and design. However, some users may find it impossible to update.

SlashGear offers the most probable explanation for it.

Why the update may not be available

With each major release, Apple reduces the list of compatible models — older devices are gradually phased out of support. If you don't see iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 in your device's Settings menu, it's likely that your device is no longer supported.

iOS 26 is available for the following iPhones:

iPhone series 11-16;

iPhone SE (2nd generation);

new fall models: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and 17 Air (iPhone 17 series comes with iOS 26 out of the box).

iPadOS 26 is supported by:

iPad (A16);

iPad (8th generation and later);

iPad Air (M3/M2);

iPad Air (3rd generation and later);

iPad Pro (M4);

iPad Pro 11" (from the 1st generation and later);

iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd generation and later);

iPad mini (A17 Pro);

iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Devices not on these lists will not receive iOS 26 or iPadOS 26. Only individual security patches will be available, with no new features or visual changes.

The problem may not be compatibility, but rather insufficient free space. Although Apple doesn't specify the exact amount, you should have about 10 GB of free space available for the download. In practice, there are cases when an iPad with 20 GB of free space shows a need for about 5 GB; this figure may vary depending on the model.

To free up space, go to Settings > General > iPhone/iPad Storage to see what's taking up the most space.

