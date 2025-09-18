Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26 icons criticized for optical illusions and dizziness

iOS 26 icons criticized for optical illusions and dizziness

Publication time 18 September 2025 05:30
New iOS 26 design makes icons look tilted, users complain
Photo: Apple

The new Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26 has been criticized for making some content illegible under certain conditions. Now, the UI design is reportedly causing another unusual visual issue for some users.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Liquid Glass adds subtle glowing effects to the corners of app icons, creating a dynamic, glass-like appearance with depth and parallax. However, Gizmodo notes that this design choice can create an optical illusion, making icons appear tilted. Users affected by this phenomenon report feeling disoriented and experiencing dizziness from the perceived slanting effect.

This issue has received significant attention on Reddit, with one post garnering over 3,000 upvotes. One user complained, "The frame glow effect makes apps look tilted, and it's really distracting," while another said the update made them "feel drunk."

The tilting effect is most pronounced when the icons are set to the "Dark," "Clear," or "Tinted" modes and are displayed against a dark or black background. Meanwhile, colorful wallpapers seem to mask the illusion by drawing attention away from the refractive corners.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
