iCloud no longer works on iOS 10 and macOS sierra devices

iPhone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Apple updated its iCloud support document to note that devices running iOS 10 or macOS Sierra no longer meet the service's minimum requirements. In order to continue using iCloud, you will need to upgrade to iOS 11 or macOS High Sierra.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

What features and devices are affected by the changes

All key iCloud features, including Keychain, iCloud Photos, Backups, Find My iPhone/iPad/iPod/Mac, and iCloud Drive, will no longer be supported on devices running iOS 10 or macOS Sierra. Both systems were released in September 2016.

iOS 10 was the latest version available for the iPhone 5 (released in 2012), the iPhone 5c (released in 2013), and the 4th generation iPad (released in 2012). Owners of these models will lose access to iCloud services. As for Macs, macOS High Sierra is compatible with all Macs running macOS Sierra; therefore, no Mac model will lose iCloud support if it's updated to the latest available version of the system.

Read more:

Apple releases iOS 26 with fresh design and updates

AirPods Live Translation arrives — except for millions in Europe