Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 3 to vintage list

Following the September launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple has added another popular flagship to its "vintage" list — the iPhone 11 Pro Max. At the same time, all models of Apple Watch Series 3 have been reclassified as vintage.

What happened

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has officially joined Apple’s list of vintage devices — just weeks after the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus were added in late August. Released in 2019 alongside the iPhone 11 Pro, the Max version now carries the vintage label, while the regular Pro remains excluded, likely due to continued third-party retail distribution.

Apple typically designates a product as vintage five years after it stops selling it directly. These devices can still be repaired at Apple and authorized service providers — but only if spare parts are available.

However, vintage products usually stop receiving the latest iOS versions, though the iPhone 11 Pro Max remains compatible with iOS 26.

Apple has also moved all versions of the Watch Series 3, launched in 2017, into the vintage category.

In two years, both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 3 will be classified as "obsolete" — the category for devices no longer sold for seven years. Once obsolete, Apple ends all official hardware support, meaning even leftover spare parts won’t be serviced, pushing users to consider upgrading.

