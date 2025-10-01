Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage list

Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage list

en
Publication time 1 October 2025 20:17
Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 3 to vintage list
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. Photo: Unsplash

Following the September launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple has added another popular flagship to its "vintage" list — the iPhone 11 Pro Max. At the same time, all models of Apple Watch Series 3 have been reclassified as vintage.

The story was reported by NDTV Profit.

Advertisement

What happened

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has officially joined Apple’s list of vintage devices — just weeks after the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus were added in late August. Released in 2019 alongside the iPhone 11 Pro, the Max version now carries the vintage label, while the regular Pro remains excluded, likely due to continued third-party retail distribution.

Apple typically designates a product as vintage five years after it stops selling it directly. These devices can still be repaired at Apple and authorized service providers — but only if spare parts are available.

However, vintage products usually stop receiving the latest iOS versions, though the iPhone 11 Pro Max remains compatible with iOS 26.

Apple has also moved all versions of the Watch Series 3, launched in 2017, into the vintage category.

In two years, both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 3 will be classified as "obsolete" — the category for devices no longer sold for seven years. Once obsolete, Apple ends all official hardware support, meaning even leftover spare parts won’t be serviced, pushing users to consider upgrading.

Read also: 

iPhone 17 debuts with 6.3-inch display and ProMotion support

iPhone 17 Pro cameras — major upgrades and new features

Apple phones iPhone technologies smartphone
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information