Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iOS 26 update is cutting down on spam calls

iOS 26 update is cutting down on spam calls

en
Publication time 6 October 2025 19:24
iOS 26 could save you from scammers — how to enable the feature
Photo: appsntips

Apple is tackling the scourge of spam calls with a new iOS 26 feature that allows your iPhone to ask callers why they're calling before you pick up. The Ask Reason for Calling tool screens unknown numbers and displays the caller’s response in real time.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

How the Ask Reason for Calling feature in iOS26 works

The new Ask Reason for Calling feature is like having your own receptionist. When someone who isn't in your contacts calls, your iPhone automatically answers with a polite, automated message that asks for their name and the reason for their call. The caller is placed on hold while their response is transcribed and displayed on your screen. This lets you decide whether to accept, decline, or ask for more information.

With this new feature, legitimate callers — such as your doctor or a delivery service — can identify themselves. Robocallers and spammers, on the other hand, are likely to hang up when greeted by the automated response.

How to enable Ask Reason for Calling

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Scroll down and tap Apps.
  3. Select Phone.
  4. Under the "Screen Unknown Callers" section, tap Ask Reason for Calling.

If you'd prefer not to use the new Ask Reason for Calling feature, iOS 26 offers two alternative approaches for handling unknown numbers.

  • Silence: This option automatically sends all calls from unsaved numbers to voicemail. Calls will still appear in your recent calls list, and you will receive the voicemail if the caller leaves one.
  • Never: With this setting, calls from unknown numbers ring normally, just like calls from saved contacts. Missed calls appear in your recent calls list as usual. 

To switch between these options, go to Settings > Apps > Phone and select your preferred option under Screen Unknown Callers.

Read more:

Apple prepares major RCS messaging upgrades for iOS 26.1–26.4

iOS 26.4 adds new emoji — Bigfoot, trombone, and distorted face

Apple iPhone iOS calls spam operating system
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information