iOS 26 could save you from scammers — how to enable the feature

Apple is tackling the scourge of spam calls with a new iOS 26 feature that allows your iPhone to ask callers why they're calling before you pick up. The Ask Reason for Calling tool screens unknown numbers and displays the caller’s response in real time.

How the Ask Reason for Calling feature in iOS26 works

The new Ask Reason for Calling feature is like having your own receptionist. When someone who isn't in your contacts calls, your iPhone automatically answers with a polite, automated message that asks for their name and the reason for their call. The caller is placed on hold while their response is transcribed and displayed on your screen. This lets you decide whether to accept, decline, or ask for more information.

With this new feature, legitimate callers — such as your doctor or a delivery service — can identify themselves. Robocallers and spammers, on the other hand, are likely to hang up when greeted by the automated response.

How to enable Ask Reason for Calling

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Apps. Select Phone. Under the "Screen Unknown Callers" section, tap Ask Reason for Calling.

If you'd prefer not to use the new Ask Reason for Calling feature, iOS 26 offers two alternative approaches for handling unknown numbers.

Silence: This option automatically sends all calls from unsaved numbers to voicemail. Calls will still appear in your recent calls list, and you will receive the voicemail if the caller leaves one.

Never: With this setting, calls from unknown numbers ring normally, just like calls from saved contacts. Missed calls appear in your recent calls list as usual.

To switch between these options, go to Settings > Apps > Phone and select your preferred option under Screen Unknown Callers.

