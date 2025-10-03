Apple Wallet gets digital passport with iOS 26 update

Apple Wallet’s new digital passport feature in iOS 26. Photo: TechCrunch

Just weeks after releasing iOS 26, Apple has already begun testing iOS 26.1 in beta. The update expands Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on AirPods to more languages, alongside minor tweaks in Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. But one of the most anticipated additions will arrive later this year: the ability to store a digital U.S. passport in Apple Wallet.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

Secure and REAL ID–compliant for TSA and everyday use

According to Apple’s website, users will be able to create a Digital ID in the Wallet app and present it at TSA checkpoints in select U.S. airports for domestic travel. However, Apple makes it clear that the feature will not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international trips or border crossings.

The company stresses that Digital Passport is secure, private, and REAL ID–compliant. Beyond airport use, it will also serve for age and identity verification across apps, online services, and retail stores.

Interestingly, Apple no longer specifies that a separate software update is required, suggesting that the feature may roll out via a server-side switch.

With Digital Passport, Apple moves another step closer to making Wallet a universal hub for documents and everyday essentials.

Read more:

Apple blocks downgrade from iOS 26 — what users need to know

The best iOS 26 features you haven’t tried yet

iPhone 17 Pro hides a feature that could soon be critical