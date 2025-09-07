Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Apple streamlines pay later setup in latest Wallet update

Apple streamlines pay later setup in latest Wallet update

en
Publication time 7 September 2025 03:30
The Apple Wallet update makes it easier to set up Buy Now, Pay Later services on iOS 18 and iOS 26
Apple Pay Later feature displayed in the Wallet app on iPhone. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has updated its Wallet app to simplify the setup of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services. Users can now configure third-party BNPL options in Apple Wallet before making their first purchase, streamlining the checkout experience. This update is available for both iOS 18 and iOS 26 users.

This was reported by Pocket-lint.

BNPL services, offered by companies like Affirm and Klarna, have grown in popularity, allowing users to split payments directly through Apple Wallet during checkout. Previously, setting up a service like Affirm required completing the purchase process, selecting "Other Cards & Pay Later," and completing the application before the payment plan could be used.

With the new update, Apple Wallet users can set up BNPL options in advance, making transactions faster and more convenient. The "Pay Later Options" feature can be found in the plus menu when adding a card to the Wallet app, as noted by Aaron Perris on X.

The feature is already active for users running iOS 18 and iOS 26. Even those who haven’t installed the iOS 26 beta can take advantage of it, provided their Wallet app is up to date. Once selected, users can view available BNPL services, choose one, and have it ready for use at checkout.

Apple rolled out this feature just ahead of its anticipated iPhone 17 event on September 9, which could help users prepare for pre-orders. Alongside this improvement, iOS 26 is expected to bring additional Wallet features, such as enhanced boarding pass functionality and easier order tracking.

iPhone payment електронний гаманець iPhone 17 updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
