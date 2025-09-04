iOS 26 Beta 9 includes complete bug fixes, backend improvements, and new features

iOS 26 Beta 9 app icon. Photo: Bizz Buzz.

Apple has rolled out iOS 26 Beta 9, making it available to developers and public beta testers. This update focuses on stabilizing the operating system through bug fixes, backend improvements, and minor adjustments, preparing the platform for the upcoming Release Candidate (RC) and public launch. While it does not introduce major new features, Beta 9 is an important step toward a smoother and more reliable iOS experience.

This was reported by Geeky Gadgets.

Advertisement

Apple highlights backend fixes and eSIM improvements for a smoother iOS experience

Update Details

Identified by build number 23A5336A, the update size varies depending on the device. On Apple Intelligence devices, the download exceeds 10GB, reflecting extensive system updates, while other devices receive smaller, targeted updates. A key highlight is the updated modem firmware for the iPhone 16 series (version 2.04.04.06), aimed at improving network performance and addressing prior connectivity issues.

Bug fixes and backend enhancements

iOS 26 Beta 9 places strong emphasis on resolving bugs and boosting backend stability. Notable fixes include:

core Data framework improvements, resolving data management inconsistencies for smoother app performance.

foundation Models framework updates, enhancing efficiency and reliability in AI-driven operations.

spotlight and Shortcuts adjustments, fixing visibility issues with the "Create Image" action.

messages app visual fixes, correcting background display glitches in one-on-one chats.

eSIM setup refinements, improving handling of unsupported plan details for a more intuitive user experience.

Remaining issues

Despite these improvements, a few issues persist:

custom tap gestures in Maps can still behave inconsistently;

can still behave inconsistently; the Wallet glyph icon in Privacy & Security settings continues to display incorrectly.

These ongoing bugs indicate that further refinements are expected in the upcoming Release Candidate.

Performance and Battery Life

Overall performance remains similar to Beta 8, with responsive animations and smooth interactions. No major performance enhancements have been introduced, and battery life remains stable, comparable to previous beta releases. Significant optimizations in these areas are expected with the final public release.

Design and functionality

Beta 9 does not bring visual changes, maintaining the signature liquid glass design and the familiar Control Center layout. Animations and system interactions remain consistent, reflecting Apple’s focus on refining existing features rather than introducing unnecessary changes at this stage.

Looking ahead

The iOS 26 Release Candidate is expected shortly after the iPhone 17 event on September 9, 2025, with the public release likely to follow on September 15, 2025. This final phase will address any remaining issues from Beta 9, delivering a stable and feature-complete operating system for all users.

Read more:

iPhone 17 Pro — brighter screen and longer battery life

iPhone 17 prices may stay flat — only one model could rise

Apple releases new public betas ahead of iOS 26 rollout