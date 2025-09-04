iPhone 17 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Air: 5 key advantages you can’t ignore

Apple iPhone 17 Air mockup. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 on September 9. Despite the release of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the Pro and Pro Max models will reportedly maintain several significant advantages.

9to5Mac writes about five advantages of the iPhone 17 Pro over the iPhone 17 Air.

Battery life

The iPhone 17 Pro and especially the Pro Max are expected to provide significantly better battery life than the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. The Pro Max is rumored to be thicker to accommodate a larger battery, so the Air won't be able to come close to that kind of power.

Rear camera

The Pro lineup will continue to have the best rear cameras: three modules — 48 MP main, telephoto and ultra-wide-angle. iPhone 17 Air, in turn, will receive only one 48-megapixel main module.

Anti-glare display

Apple is expanding its use of nano-texture technology to reduce glare. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have their own anti-glare feature with similar benefits. However, the iPhone 17 Air will not have this coating. It is expected to support always-on and 120Hz variable refresh rates, features that have long been exclusive to the Pro models.

Full version of the A19 Pro

Both the Pro and Pro Max are rumored to have 12 GB of RAM and an A19 Pro chip, as is the Air. However, the iPhone 17 Air will allegedly have a "binned" version of this chip, with one GPU core disabled. Only the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have access to the full graphics potential.

Reverse wireless charging

According to leaks, Apple has been testing reverse wireless charging for the iPhone 17 Pro. If implemented, this feature will be exclusive to the Pro models and will enable users to charge other Apple devices from the back of their iPhones. This rumor is fresh and unconfirmed, but the larger Pro Max battery could be ideal for this feature.

