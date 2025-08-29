Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iOS 26 brings the most powerful Photos app yet

iOS 26 brings the most powerful Photos app yet

en
Publication time 29 August 2025 14:43
iOS 26 supercharges the Photos app with smarter navigation and events
Photos app in iOS 26. Photo: smartprix.com

In iOS 26, Apple changed the look and feel of the Photos app. They kept the best parts of the old design and incorporated new features and aesthetics from iOS 26. Now, it seems that we have the best version of the Photos app yet.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Advertisement

Simplified navigation

Apple returned to a streamlined layout with two main tabs: Library and Collections. When you open the app, your photo library is displayed in chronological order, from most recent to oldest. To access the other features and categories of the Photos app, tap the tab on the bottom left to switch between your library and the collections section. In the Collections section, you can view your Memories, Pinned Photos, Albums, Utilities, and anything else you need.

Spatial scenes

This feature adds a 3D effect to any photo in your library that has a subject. The photo can be new or old and taken with an iPhone or another camera. As long as you see the small hexagonal button in the top right corner of the picture, you can convert it. Once you press the button, the image will crop in a bit, pulling the subject forward. As you move your phone around, the background moves, but the subject stays in place. This creates an amazing, immersive photo that brings it to life. The best part is that this feature isn't exclusive to Apple Intelligence: all you need is iOS 26, and it works on an iPhone 12 or newer.

Event recognition

This new feature uses photo metadata — like date, time, and location — to identify events from a single image. For example, a blurry shot from an Ed Sheeran concert can instantly be recognized, showing a ticket icon. Tapping it reveals details such as the artist, venue, tour dates, and even related Apple Music tracks. Currently, it works mainly with major events, but Apple plans to expand it further.

Read more:

iOS 26 lets you capture iPhone screens in HDR

Apple Watch Ultra 3 — everything we know so far

Apple iPhone photo iOS updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information