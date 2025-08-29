iOS 26 supercharges the Photos app with smarter navigation and events

Photos app in iOS 26. Photo: smartprix.com

In iOS 26, Apple changed the look and feel of the Photos app. They kept the best parts of the old design and incorporated new features and aesthetics from iOS 26. Now, it seems that we have the best version of the Photos app yet.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Simplified navigation

Apple returned to a streamlined layout with two main tabs: Library and Collections. When you open the app, your photo library is displayed in chronological order, from most recent to oldest. To access the other features and categories of the Photos app, tap the tab on the bottom left to switch between your library and the collections section. In the Collections section, you can view your Memories, Pinned Photos, Albums, Utilities, and anything else you need.

Spatial scenes

This feature adds a 3D effect to any photo in your library that has a subject. The photo can be new or old and taken with an iPhone or another camera. As long as you see the small hexagonal button in the top right corner of the picture, you can convert it. Once you press the button, the image will crop in a bit, pulling the subject forward. As you move your phone around, the background moves, but the subject stays in place. This creates an amazing, immersive photo that brings it to life. The best part is that this feature isn't exclusive to Apple Intelligence: all you need is iOS 26, and it works on an iPhone 12 or newer.

Event recognition

This new feature uses photo metadata — like date, time, and location — to identify events from a single image. For example, a blurry shot from an Ed Sheeran concert can instantly be recognized, showing a ticket icon. Tapping it reveals details such as the artist, venue, tour dates, and even related Apple Music tracks. Currently, it works mainly with major events, but Apple plans to expand it further.

