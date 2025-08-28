iOS 26 enhances screen recording with HDR support

iPhone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

The iOS 26 update from Apple, currently in beta, offers an optional upgrade to screen capture quality with support for HDR (high dynamic range). This new feature allows you to capture or record what's on your iPhone's screen while preserving rich colors and detail.

iOS 26 beta gets HDR screen recording

HDR screenshots are particularly valuable for capturing high-contrast content, such as bright app interfaces against dark backgrounds, HDR videos, and detailed photos. The enhanced dynamic range preserves details that are usually lost in standard screenshots. This makes HDR screenshots ideal for sharing visual content or for accurately documenting app interfaces.

How to enable HDR screenshots

The following steps show you how to switch from standard to HDR screenshot capture:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap General. Tap Screen Capture. Under "Format," tap HDR.

To return to the standard screenshot capture, select SDR (Most Compatible) in the "Format" section of the settings menu.

