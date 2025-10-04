Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Apple prepares major RCS messaging upgrades for iOS 26.1–26.4

en
Publication time 4 October 2025 23:00
iPhone RCS upgrades — end-to-end encryption, edit, unsend, and Tapback features coming
RCS is coming to iOS 26.1–26.4. Photo: Apple

Apple is already testing iOS 26.1 in beta, introducing expanded Apple Intelligence and Live Translation support for AirPods in more languages, along with small updates to Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. While these changes are subtle, bigger messaging updates are expected in later versions of iOS 26.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

RCS Upgrades Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

One of the most anticipated features is the upcoming overhaul of RCS messaging. Apple has confirmed plans to support RCS Universal Profile 3.0, bringing iMessage-like enhancements to standard messaging across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

Once fully rolled out, RCS users will benefit from:

  • End-to-end encryption to secure messages and attachments from third-party access, similar to iMessage.
  • In-line replies, allowing threaded conversations.
  • Message editing and unsending to correct or retract sent texts.
  • Full Tapback support, enabling reactions without workarounds.

RCS messaging first arrived on iPhone with iOS 18 and currently uses Universal Profile 2.4. The upgrade to 3.0 will modernize the standard, bringing it closer to iMessage’s capabilities. However, Apple must wait for carriers to implement full support, which explains the delay.

With these updates, Apple aims to make RCS a more secure and flexible alternative for text messaging, giving users advanced features previously exclusive to iMessage while maintaining compatibility with standard SMS networks.

Apple iPhone iOS messages updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
