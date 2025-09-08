The most popular iPhones aren’t the newest — AnTuTu’s iOS ranking

iPhone 12 mini. Photo: Unsplash

The developers of the AnTuTu benchmark released a ranking of the most popular iOS and iPadOS devices. Unexpectedly, the top spots are held by relatively old models rather than new products.

This was reported by the AnTuTu website.

What did the AnTuTu rating show?

In the smartphone category, the iPhone 12 mini took first place with a score of 95.69%, while the iPhone SE (2nd generation) took second place with a score of 95%. Both models, which were released in 2020, became popular due to their small size and balanced hardware.

Sixth place in the overall standings went to the iPhone 16. It has been considered promising for a while due to its updated design, powerful processor with 8 GB of RAM, and support for Apple Intelligence. The top ten also includes the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 13 mini.

Ranking of the best iOS and iPadOS devices for August 2025. Photo: AnTuTu

Experts note that some users are not willing to adapt to the trend of "shovel phones", so compact models are highly valued. Even the iPhone 16, with its 6.1-inch display, can be considered relatively compact by today's standards.

The iPad Air 4 with the A14 chip is the undisputed leader among highly rated Apple gadgets. The 2020 tablet is still in demand because it runs supported versions of iPadOS and remains productive enough for everyday tasks.

Consequently, the ratings revealed that the iPhone 12 mini is the best Apple smartphone for 2025. In the near future, it is unlikely that a similarly compact and comfortable device will emerge.

